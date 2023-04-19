Forum: Gender bias hindering brother’s job search

Recently, my elder brother applied to be a bus attendant at a private school bus transport company. The job basically entails ensuring the safety of the children on board by making sure they stay seated and fasten their seatbelts, and guiding them when they board and alight from the bus.

To his surprise, he was told by the company that only women were eligible for the job. The reason given was that parents were more comfortable with women interacting with their children.

My brother also responded to an advertisement for staff in a doctor’s clinic, and was told female applicants were preferred. The same happened when he responded to an ad for bookshop assistants.

Such gender discrimination in hiring should not be allowed. Job-seekers should be assessed solely on their level of competence to do the job.

Teo Kok Seah