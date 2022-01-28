Forum: Future much brighter for Singapore, Indonesia after signing of bilateral pacts

The three pacts on longstanding bilateral issues on airspace, extradition and defence cooperation that Singapore and Indonesia have signed are cause for celebration for the people of both countries (S'pore, Indonesia sign 3 pacts on longstanding bilateral issues, Jan 26).

The future looks much brighter as the two countries have settled uncertainties that plagued them in recent decades.

I look forward to collaboration on many economic fronts for the prosperity and development of both nations.

The two countries could also explore possible joint ventures in areas such as furniture design and manufacturing, fishing and farming.

The three pacts could be concluded as Indonesia has a strong, stable and enlightened government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo.

This made it possible for a balance to be struck between both countries' interests with confidence and trust.

Harry Ong Heng Poh