Forum: Future in digital economy is about working smarter, not just harder

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's advice to undergraduates from Nanyang Technological University facing the most challenging and extraordinary times brought about by the pandemic was to work even harder ( Embrace difficult times as crucibles that forge character: Lawrence Wong, Aug 25).

Perhaps it is time that we updated our advice to young Singaporeans as just working harder is not enough in a technology-driven world.

Technological advances are rapidly making it possible to automate much of the hard work currently done by humans. This applies to both blue-collar jobs, through robotics and the Internet of Things, and white-collar work, through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The future is about working smarter - deciding how we want to use technology and what outcomes make the most sense.

I offer three avenues for young Singaporeans to consider on how to work smarter.

First, take greater risks. Mr Wong mentioned that his late father left China as a young boy to seek a better life, first in Ipoh and later Singapore. That is risk-taking.

Singapore has done well over the past 56 years to get to where we are today. However, we know that past success is no guarantee of future results, especially post-pandemic.

In a world that is changing so rapidly and profoundly, the underlying fundamentals that allowed us to succeed as an air hub, a sea hub and a tourist destination have all been shaken to the core.

It is time young Singaporeans took greater risks that will allow us to compete for the next 50 years.

Next, depend less on the Government. Overconfidence that our Government has all the answers post-pandemic will result in sloppiness and a crutch mentality.

A crutch mentality is dangerous as Singaporeans will lose the resilience to withstand future storms and it is almost impossible to reverse once ingrained.

Already each time we face economic turbulence, Singapore businesses expect the Government to dish out measures that will help tide them through. It is time young Singaporeans took ownership to create their own future.

Finally, acknowledge the critical need to go regional. Singapore's small and open economy has been deeply affected by worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Singaporeans now realise how small the island actually is.

It is time young Singaporeans built an external economy.

Despite pressing challenges, the Government has made investments in longer-term technological developments to advance the digital economy beyond the urgent needs of the pandemic.

This is one step towards getting the country ready for the future. It is now up to young Singaporeans to work smarter and take it to the next level.

Liu Fook Thim