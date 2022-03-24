Forum: Fruitless to blame US and Nato for war in Ukraine

In his recent article, "Where are the peacemakers?" (March 19), Professor Kishore Mahbubani rightly asks where the leaders with the standing and influence to help steer the Russia-Ukraine war to a quick end are.

Sadly, he does not answer the question but instead lays out historical US attitudes towards European defence and relations with Russia while strongly suggesting that the United States and the Nato alliance are the true instigators of the war.

Since there are no US or Nato troops in Ukraine, and none has ever been stationed there, he adopts the Russian argument that the possibility of a US-led Nato takeover was so threatening to Russia that Moscow had no choice but to invade the country.

His narrative fails to note that whether or not it was wise to include new countries under the Nato defence umbrella, no one compelled countries like Poland, Hungary or Estonia to join.

They all volunteered, indeed pleaded, to join Nato in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Nato kept many of them waiting before taking them under its wing.

Prof Mahbubani also ignores the fact that it was Russia - not America or Nato - that started dropping bombs on Ukrainian cities. Effectively, he is echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's line that "Nato made me do it".

Prof Mahbubani also left out the one candidate who has enough influence with Mr Putin to possibly lead him to end hostilities, Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Encouraging Mr Xi to intervene would be the most potentially fruitful move.

Clyde Prestowitz