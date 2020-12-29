Forum: Freedom to choose own identity should not stifle public good

Singapore's founding fathers must have realised that the race, religion and language divide would not go away.

While the NRIC defines each one of us in terms of his name, race, date of birth, sex and country of birth, the Pledge encourages us to remain as one united people regardless of race, language or religion. I agree with Mr Asad Latif that, ideally, the alternative and legitimate means of self-identification that resists the temptation to belong to a singular, putative identity must be the way forward (The illusion of one identity, Dec 24).

But, in reality, one would be quite prepared to fight for his freedom to be associated with his race, language, religion and culture, should he feel forced to conform to an imposed identity that undermined his heritage.

It is a government's method of influencing society - so as to ensure the public good prevails - that matters most.

Singapore's secularism is unique; no one religion is superior to another. It levels the playing field for all religions to coexist in the comfort of trust.

That the Government has never had to invoke the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, which was enacted in 1990, speaks volumes about its deterrent effect on extreme interpretations of any faith to attack the beliefs and practices of another religion.

In the context of Singapore's secularism, I believe people are free to choose their identities. If being Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist or non-religious is one's self-identification, so be it, as long as his freedom to be himself doesn't stifle the public good.

S. Ratnakumar