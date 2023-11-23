Forum: Free tuition could help pre-schoolers close gap

I refer to the report “Study finds large disparities in pre-schoolers’ test scores based on parents’ income, education” (Nov 19).

The impact of parents’ socio-economic status (SES) on children’s academic performance remains a hot topic in Singapore’s educational discourse.

However, this specific study stands out due to its focus on pre-school-aged children, emphasising the critical role of early childhood education.

The Government’s involvement here is pivotal. Simply encouraging lower-income families to enrol their pre-school-aged children in early intervention programmes like KidStart, or helping the parents secure stable jobs, is not adequate.

Given the complex situations that these families face, proactive measures from the Government are needed to decisively address inequality and unlock talent from all segments of society.

To proactively address these challenges, the Government could consider a voucher or ID-card scheme that would identify and allow children from families with lower SES to access a free tuition programme at participating tuition and educational centres.

The idea of a government-led tuition initiative is not new, and has been proposed by other organisations for older children who are in Primary 5 and 6.

The benefits of such initiatives would ripple beyond supporting lower-income families. In fact, the positive impact would feed back into the local economy, creating a multi-layered circle of positivity.

Syed Alwi Ahmad (Dr)