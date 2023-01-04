Forum: Free test kits will aid in early cancer detection

I refer to the article, “How South Korea achieved one of the world’s best colon cancer survival rates” (Jan 2).

In Singapore, the Singapore Cancer Society gives out free faecal immunochemical test kits to eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents who are 50 and above.

The public can collect the kits at outlets such as Guardian pharmacies, and get the results by mail or through the phone.

Age is one of the main risk factors for colorectal cancer. Individuals who delay screening risk having the colorectal cancer detected only at the later stages of the disease.

I’m not sure if the take-up rate of these kits has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. When given the chance, people should collect and use the test kits as this will help with early detection.

Yong Chee Wei