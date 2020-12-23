Forum: Free sports and health-related events blighted by no-shows

The Health Promotion Board organises various free sports and health-related events around Singapore, which participants can sign up for through the Healthy 365 app.

My family members and I have benefited greatly from these events since 2018. They have ranged from workout sessions for adults, to different sports and skills for children to learn. We were thus really excited when these activities resumed recently.

It is understandably more difficult to make bookings due to the limited slots available.

However, what disappoints and frustrates me is when participants book slots but fail to show up.

Active Family @ Yishun Town Square offers weekly skateboarding lessons that are usually fully booked. Last Saturday, only five out of 20 registered participants turned up for the session. The organisers had ensured that there were sufficient coaches, resources and equipment for 20 participants.

Due to the understandably strict protocols, the organisers could not allow walk-ins despite the 15 no-shows. Thus, I had to disappoint my two other children, who had to sit out this activity as I had managed to book only one slot.

According to the organisers that were there, the attendance is often low despite the high registration rate.

I would appreciate it if the organisers could review the situation. Solutions could include a penalty for repeated no-shows without a valid reason, releasing the slot if a person does not show up within 15 minutes of the event starting and a wait-list system.

More importantly, I sincerely appeal to all participants to be responsible and cancel bookings that they are not going to fulfil, so that their slots can be freed up for others. As long as the cancellation is done before the start of the event, others can still register.

There are those who are looking forward to attending these sessions. Although these events are free for participants, time and money have been spent to prepare and run them. Let us be more mindful, responsible and appreciative.

Mok Wei Chi