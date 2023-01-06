Forum: Free play in void decks an accident waiting to happen

I can appreciate Forum writer Tan Soon Shan’s suggestion to allow unstructured football play in more common spaces like void decks to nurture a love for football (Allow free play in more places, Jan 3).

She alluded to Pele’s freedom growing up, similar to ours in the kampung past, to hone his football skills daily.

Unfortunately, compact urbanisation brings more passers-by and neighbours within range of rushing bodies and kicked balls that also threaten public or private property. Void decks are passageways and hang-outs for residents, not dangerous playgrounds.

Even in a kampung, there were out-of-bound zones to safeguard persons and property.

Now, there are open areas away from passers-by, but these are few and far between, and in remote locations. Foreign workers use them for cricket and other sports.

I have had to shout at young people in my void deck who would occasionally kick a ball so hard and high that it could have broken a childcare centre window or hurt someone when it rebounded. Playing in the void deck or walkways is an accident waiting to happen.

Perhaps open turfed zones could be built within precincts in future housing estates for sporting activities now confined to sports complexes.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu