Forum: Four hawker centres will start operating this year

We thank Mr Taim Oon Chew for his letter, "Hawker centres will give stallholders more options" (May 21). The Government had earlier announced plans to build new hawker centres in new estates or existing ones that are relatively under-served by eating establishments.

The timeline for hawker centre development is driven by various factors, such as the availability of sites for development and the current and projected population of the town.

Seven new hawker centres were completed between 2015 and 2017. Four new hawker centres - Bukit Canberra, Fernvale, One Punggol and Senja - will start operating this year.

In addition, five more hawker centres being constructed now will progressively be completed in the next few years, and two more are in the planning and design stage.

Andrew Low

Group Director

Hawker Centres Group

National Environment Agency