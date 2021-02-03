Forum: Four guidelines and a dose of common sense when it comes to road safety

It is heartening to read so many good and diverse views on enhancing road safety and driving expediency on the Forum page lately, for example, Mr Lim Cheng Kooi supporting an increase in highway speed limits (Not giving way on expressways can be a form of bullying too, Feb 1) and Dr Richard Martorano's counter argument (Raising the speed limit on expressways may save only a few minutes' travelling time, Feb 1), among others.

As a safety-conscious, defensive driver for nearly half a century, I have observed that so many accidents are caused by a sheer lack of common sense and impatient driving habits.

I wish to offer four simple suggestions for my fellow drivers:

First, don't tailgate.

Second, don't haphazardly change lanes. Flipping on your lane-change signal does not give you the liberty to immediately change lane. Signal early, check your side and rear view mirrors, and ease into the next lane.

Or in heavily contested situations, use that ubiquitous and unique Singapore charm. Wind your window down. Wave gratefully and pitifully. Nine out of 10 drivers will pity you and let you change lanes. It's a strange psychology. But it always works.

Third, don't hog the fast lane, that is, lane one. It's meant for faster travelling vehicles. Just get out of their way.

Fourth, practise bifocal vision.

Read the road condition as far ahead as you can. Watch out for that old man struggling to cross the road, that pram, that stray dog, that kamikaze youngster on his skateboard, that impatient Ferrari behind you, and other hazards. And yes, those who disobey the three simple rules mentioned above.

Slow down on rainy days, or in dark weather conditions.

By and large, most crowded cities have congested roads, which usually means there will be drivers with impatient driving habits.

In this imperfect world, there will always be imperfect drivers. But I believe these four basic guidelines will help all drivers share the roads better.

Philip K. S. Siow