Forum: Four decades on, the Fandi name still on everyone's lips

I was thrilled to read about Singapore's 2-1 victory over Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore Tri-Nation Series at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Ikhsan Fandi scored twice, with the winning goal coming in the 76th minute of the game.

The young striker's brother Ilhan had been introduced to the pitch five minutes before his second goal. With brother Irfan in the back line, it was a family affair. They performed splendidly, to the crowd's delight.

In the Malaysia Cup's heyday in the 1980s, Fandi Ahmad inspired many football fans with his goal-scoring feats.

Four decades on, his sons carry on his legacy, and the name Fandi is still on everyone's lips.

Bennie Cheok