Forum: Four-day week may not work for all employees

It is natural that workers in some industries have warmed to the idea of a four-day work week (Workers want 4-day week in S'pore; some employers have started to offer this option; Aug 1).

Unfortunately, what is desirable for some individuals may not be advisable for the labour force at large.

It is important to recognise that a four-day week is practicable in only certain sectors of the economy.

White-collar professionals can mainly work from home with minimal fuss, and maintain or even increase their productivity while doing so.

Employees in consumer-facing positions or labour-intensive manufacturing, however, do not enjoy those luxuries.

Instituting a four-day week might come at the expense of production output or service quality.

Implementing a four-day week may run the risk of exacerbating disparities in the labour market, creating a situation in which some can enjoy improved work-life balance while others cannot.

This is a dangerous proposition when socio-economic inequality is already a great challenge.

We should conceive of policies that have the potential to benefit workers across all walks of life, not just some.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi

