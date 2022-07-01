Forum: Forward Singapore a good platform to get public input

The launch of the Forward Singapore exercise is crucial as the Government steps up efforts to prepare the nation for its next stage of development (DPM: Foster a S'pore that benefits many, not a few, June 29).

This initiative will address the concerns surrounding the nation's future based on six pillars, which cover a diverse range of issues such as the economy and jobs as well as how to foster a truly united Singapore identity.

It is heartening that the fourth-generation team led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is seeking public views, as it is through such input and open discussions that greater awareness on national issues can be generated.

To this end, Singaporeans young and old should be encouraged to explore topics close to their hearts, such as what kind of society and system they believe will benefit many in the community.

With the knowledge and experiences shared from the Forward Singapore exercise, Singaporeans will be better prepared to confront the fears and anxieties that come with an uncertain world.

The Forward Singapore initiative provides a platform for us to ask not only what our country can do for us, but also what we can do for our country.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng