Forum: Forward SG report should focus on other vulnerable groups too

We welcome the recently issued Forward SG report (Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing times, Oct 27) which marks a significant step in redefining the social compact between the Government and citizens.

It serves as a foundation for a future road map for our society that prioritises diversity and inclusion, and recognises those in our society whose needs are yet to be fully addressed.

We are encouraged to note the Government’s commitment to recognising the contributions of workers in typically underpaid “heart” jobs such as those in the healthcare, eldercare and childcare sectors.

We renew our call to recognise family caregivers’ contributions by providing a carer support allowance comprising cash and Central Provident Fund components to help them achieve retirement adequacy.

Legislating the right to flexible work arrangements and ensuring there are childcare centres that cater for parents with irregular working hours would also allow caregivers to better juggle care and work.

For vulnerable families, we recommend extending the duration of ComCare assistance by 12 months upon employment. This will give families more time to find stable footing and help mitigate the “cliff effect”, which occurs when financial support is removed faster than families can earn enough to replace it. Reducing the age criteria for the Workfare Income Supplement could also offer substantial relief.

We look forward to more details on the plans to achieve the aims of this report and the ways in which the Government plans to track Singapore’s progress. One way this can be done is through periodic surveys of citizens’ well-being and the nation’s progress on work-life balance, social cohesion, civic engagement, and trust in government, among other areas. Countries such as Bhutan, Britain and Canada are already leading similar efforts.

While the report has many noteworthy positive aspects, it makes no mention of some vulnerable groups in our “shared tomorrow”. These include transnational families and single parents, as well as part-time, self-employed and gig workers who face significant and unique challenges. We hope there will be more focus on these groups to ensure no one is left behind.

Sugidha Nithiananthan

Director of Research, Advocacy and Communications

Association of Women for Action and Research