Forum: Fort Canning escalators improve access and are well used on weekends

We thank Forum writer Tan Li Fong for the letter, "Underused escalators in Fort Canning are a jarring sight" (March 16).

When the heritage gardens in Fort Canning Park were opened in 2019, we improved access to the hill for visitors - in particular families with young children, seniors and people with disabilities - by providing escalators from

Fort Canning MRT station in Jubilee Park to Fort Gate, and from Stamford Road to Farquhar Garden.

Motion sensors are implemented at all the escalators in Fort Canning Park to save electricity, such that they speed up only when movement is detected.

We are happy to see that the park is popular especially on weekends, and that the escalators are well used by visitors to the park.

Koh Poo Kiong

Director, Fort Canning Park

National Parks Board