Forum: Forced to insert a clause in agreements after previous tenant claimed cash was missing

I refer to the article, “Tenant claims $360,000 of jewellery went missing amid rental dispute” (Dec 25).

I suspect such instances of tenants claiming that valuables went missing after they vacated the unit are not rare.

I once rented out a small office. After some time, the tenant disappeared while owing several months’ rent, and could not be contacted.

After more than a month had passed since his disappearance, I took over the office unit. Inside were cupboards, tables, chairs and documents, among other things you would expect to find at an office. I did not inspect any of the contents as the place was in a mess, and got someone to dispose of everything.

A couple of weeks later, I received a call from the tenant claiming that he had $60,000 in his drawer. I was shocked, but didn’t do anything – I just waited to see what he would do next. He didn’t pursue the matter.

I believe it was a false claim. Why would he vacate the office for so long if he had left so much money there?

Now, in my tenancy agreements, I insert a clause to disclaim liability for losses suffered by the tenant after he has vacated the premises. Standard tenancy agreements used by agents do not have this clause.

Ong Eng Joo

