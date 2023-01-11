Forum: Food industry must take up the cause of minimising wastage

I share Mr Martin Lee Ming Han’s disappointment at the closure of the sustainable grocer UglyFood (Sad to hear grocer selling ‘ugly’ produce is closing down, Jan 9).

With UglyFood going away, I urge supermarkets, wholesalers and other industry players to take up the worthy cause of minimising food wastage from something as trivial as aesthetics.

First, consumer misconceptions about produce needing to look good must be corrected through compelling marketing.

Signboards in the aisles could highlight the lack of correlation between appearance and nutritional value, while advertisements could emphasise how misshapen ingredients become indistinguishable from better-looking specimens once peeled, sliced, diced and cooked.

Second, retailers could introduce deep discount bins for “ugly” produce, such that even the pickiest consumers would be compelled to set aside their biases and contribute to stock clearance.

Finally, the industry must establish more productive outlets for surplus merchandise, such as donations to charitable kitchens.

I hope that moves like these would help to curb a decidedly unhealthy attitude.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi