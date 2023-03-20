Forum: Focus should be on awareness of wildlife etiquette

The Straits Times editorial on the need for careful management of wild boars misses the point of wildlife management that we should be aiming for – to seek coexistence, and build knowledge and awareness of these hulking creatures. (Wild boars need careful management, March 13)

I agree that careful management is necessary.

Increased enforcement of the “no feeding of wildlife” law, and various other measures like habitat modification and reduction of boars’ natural food source – like oil palms – are all necessary and humane measures but they are slow to show results, and take time in managing the wild boar population.

Wild boars are not the only environmental problem, humans are too, due to our consumerism and globalisation endeavours. The focus has to be on awareness of wildlife etiquette, that is, the dos and don’ts when encountering wildlife, and commitment to upholding diversity of species, human or animal.

We cannot survive or exist without nature, and vice versa. The relationship that we are to have with nature has to be re-examined, even for nature or wildlife-averse Singaporeans.

Toh Yen-Lin