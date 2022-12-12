Forum: Focus on quality, not quantity, of activities organised to keep seniors active

While I’m glad the Government wants to get seniors out of their homes to stay healthy and socially connected (Call to rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, Dec 6), I feel it should not just focus on having more active ageing centres.

Instead, it should review the effectiveness of programmes already being run for the elderly.

I was part of a group that used to enjoy weekly aqua aerobics sessions designed for seniors at the Jurong East Swimming Complex and Jurong Lake Gardens Pool. There were two 12-week programmes – one started on Oct 12, and the other on Oct 23.

The sessions were conducted by lifeguards working there. We loved their enthusiasm and cheerfulness, which inspired many seniors to get out of their homes every week. We bonded well with the instructors, and enjoyed the family-like atmosphere during the sessions.

But in early December, the classes were terminated without notice. No reason was given, but from what we understand, there were technical issues and a lack of manpower. We were peeved that a programme that kept us healthy and active, and that so many of us were fond of, was discontinued.

I feel that it is more cost-effective to look at the activities already in place for seniors. Better-run programmes would sustain the interest of more seniors and for longer, and keep more people active.

Shu Moo Yoong