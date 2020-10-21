Forum: Focus on production of super chips

It is truly laudable that the Economic Development Board (EDB) landed the significant investment from Hyundai Motor for a plant to manufacture electric vehicles (Carmaking returns with new smart plant in Jurong, Oct 14).

Preferably, the production and use of electric vehicles (EVs) will utilise green and clean energy at source plus super computer chips. There is great potential for many related industries to support the manufacture of EVs in Singapore. The supply chain to support this venture will be enormous.

The next big investment EDB should focus on is the super chip.

There will be keen competition to break the American monopoly and stranglehold over the supply of chips for 5G technology, electric vehicles, drones, satellites, mobile phones, rockets, robots, artificial intelligence and more.

For sure, China will put great and relentless efforts to break the monopoly.

Other economies, such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, will make their move too. I hope Asian countries will unite and transform the super chip industry in our region for the future.

Singapore could make an offer to China that its leaders cannot refuse, to attract them to collaborate with Singapore to bring research of the high-tech super chip and manufacturing facilities here. It could be a way to stay ahead of the pack going towards advanced digitalisation.

Tan Kok Tim