Forum: Focus on mobility issues faced by seniors

In line with the Government's efforts to better manage the ageing population's healthcare needs, perhaps it should organise a forum for senior citizens to see what their major issues are.

I am 66 and have noticed that many seniors have mobility difficulties stemming from problems such as knee and back issues.

I was told years ago by an orthopaedic surgeon that Singapore does not recognise chiropractic care as it is not considered a medical practice. I was thus biased against chiropractors.

Recently, I had a flare-up of sciatica, pain due to irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve.

The only way for me to use my MediSave or Integrated Shield plan was to opt for surgery. I had to get a referral to a government hospital but the wait was four months.

I then went to a chiropractor for immediate relief. I had to pay several thousand dollars and sign the package prescribed by the clinic. To my surprise, I was feeling better after a few sessions.

Perhaps we should have a more holistic way to better manage seniors' health issues. We should also focus on mobility issues. Can we rope in chiropractors, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and physiotherapists to form a cluster?

