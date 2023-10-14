Forum: Focus on managing COE demand and supply – not on alternative systems

Recently, Singapore has seen the issue of high certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums causing concern among different segments of the community.

Some worry about the impact of high COE prices and their ripple effect on the economy and the cost of living (Consequences of having sky-high COE prices, Oct 11), while others have proposed alternatives to the current COE system (Time to reconsider pay-as-you-bid COE system, Oct 11).

The current COE system is based on an open bid uniform price auction, where winners pay the highest unsuccessful bid price plus $1. Thus, every winner pays the same amount for the COE.

The pay-as-you-bid system proposed by some would result in a lowest successful bid price (for one lucky winner), with every other winner paying a higher price than that person.

Such a system would no doubt result in the relevant agencies collecting more for every COE exercise, but at the expense of all consumers since everyone else who bid for the COE would be paying more than the lucky winner.

This would therefore not be a fair system for potential car owners, since the majority would have to pay more than necessary for the same COE.

Proponents say that such a system would reduce COE prices. But I see this as unlikely, simply because there is pent-up demand for COEs in the market, and there are people who are willing to pay more to own a car.

The best solution is to better manage the demand and supply for COEs. Take a fundamental look at COE categories; understand the demographics of the bidders for each category to ensure that those who really need a car – such as families with members who have disabilities – can be helped through subsidies, rebates or allocations.

Also needed is a quick ramp-up of accessible, reliable and affordable public transport services for everyone.

Raymond Ong