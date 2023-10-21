Forum: Focus on calling for Mid-East conciliation and supporting aid efforts

I refer to the article “Police, NParks will reject applications to hold public events relating to Israel-Hamas war”

(Oct 18).

I hope that, in Singapore, people who are not interested parties would focus on calling for negotiations and conciliation. This would go some way to temper the polarisation arising from anti-Semitic and Islamophobic sentiments circulating in some parts of the world.

We are better together. This is the mindset that should guide us towards supporting restorative justice, not retributive justice, as the long-term solution for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As Singaporeans, we must think first of Singapore’s interests, in terms of the cohesiveness we have built and maintained painstakingly over the years.

As founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew once said: “I do not want to sound like a hawk or a dove. If I have to choose a metaphor from the aviary, I would like to think of the owl.”

The wisest thing Singaporeans can do now is to support humanitarian aid efforts for the casualties of the conflict.

Lai Yew Chan