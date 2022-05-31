Forum: Focus on addressing causes of disease in shift to preventive healthcare

The Healthier SG strategy, which focuses on preventive healthcare, is ambitious and commendable.

I fully support Dr Ho Ting Fei's call for a shift in mindset and reorganisation of policies at various levels of medical education and delivery of healthcare (Make people aware of link between lifestyle and non-communicable diseases, May 28).

Dr Ho in his letter mentioned lifestyle medicine and suggested that the medical curricula of students and the training of family doctors and specialists be relooked to include this healthcare approach to prevent the development and progression of diseases.

I suggest that functional medicine be given some consideration as well.

This is an approach that also focuses on the causes and drivers of disease, taking into account various factors - from genetics and lifestyle, to nutrition and biochemistry - to understand a patient's unique needs.

Functional medicine addresses problems in the body using natural means wherever possible, and medication only as a last resort.

Such an approach would reduce dependence on medication, and could help mitigate cost concerns.

Many people see a doctor only when they are sick, and do not go for regular health screening. For this to change, people should be educated on how their personal habits can affect their health. Doctors should spend more time imparting such knowledge to their patients. Preventive screening should be about preventing a disease, not about detecting a disease marker.

Employers and insurance companies should support the national strategy by at least partially covering the cost of preventive screening and procedures if prescribed by a family doctor, even if he may not be on their approved list of doctors.

The transformation will take many years to take root and may be costly in the short term. So, the Government should see this as an investment to achieve the country's longer-term goals, as pointed out by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (MOH seeks feedback on plans to help Singaporeans stay healthy, May 19).

Seah Guan Hai