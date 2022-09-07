Forum: Focus more on obesity as a cause of cancer

With evidence mounting that there is a link between obesity and many types of cancer, cancer prevention organisations such as those in Australia and Britain have made a focus on diet, lifestyle and obesity a big part of their education outreach.

In this regard, it puzzles me to see, when I browse the Singapore Cancer Society's website, little mention of diet and obesity as causes of cancer and as areas for prevention strategies.

Members of the public and donors would be better served if the Singapore Cancer Society educated people here about diet, lifestyle and obesity as areas for cancer prevention.

Lim Teck Koon