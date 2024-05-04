Forum: Focus more on getting rear-seat passengers to wear seat belts

I am comforted that the Traffic Police will be launching a road safety campaign later this year (More road safety measures ahead, May 3).

One aspect of road safety that seems to have been overlooked is the use of seat belts in vehicles, especially by rear-seat passengers.

I discussed this issue with friends and estimate that about 50 per cent of drivers in Singapore do not ensure their rear-seat passengers wear seat belts.

Quite often, we read about passengers in vehicles involved in a serious accident being flung out, resulting in serious injuries or death. The result could have been different if they had worn seat belts – it is the difference between life and death.

Currently, passengers caught not wearing a seat belt face a fine of $120, while the driver would be fined the same amount and get three demerit points. Perhaps it is time to increase this penalty.

The campaign this year should emphasise the importance of wearing seat belts and the serious consequences of not doing so.

It is also the responsibility of parents to inculcate a seat belt-wearing habit in their children so that they will do it naturally, even after they have grown up.

Everyone should be aware that wearing seat belts is for our safety and not just to avoid paying a fine.

Steve Goh Han Choon