Forum: Focus more on deterrence of suicide than euphemising

Ms Tan Bee Har said that since Singapore has decriminalised suicide attempts, we ought to use terms like "died by suicide" (Use different terms to describe suicide, Sept 14).

She quoted a speaker at a recent suicide prevention summit who said the term "commit suicide" carries with it a lot of blame, shame, guilt, even sin, suggesting that the person committed a crime.

To Ms Tan, "language matters, as our words do manifest our perception, attitudes and behaviour towards suicide".

Country singer-songwriter Bobbie Gentry once said: "Euphemism is a euphemism for lying."

I find it difficult to agree with Ms Tan that using "died by suicide" would greatly help in reducing the stigma surrounding suicide, or that continuing to use "committed suicide" would devastate the feelings of the bereaved.

I doubt that terms such as "ended it all" or "shortened his time here" would blunt any pain for the bereaved.

While decriminalised, trifling with one's life needs serious deterrence, not euphemising. I would rather stigmatise the taboo itself to deter people from taking their own lives.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu

