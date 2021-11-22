Forum: Focus has been to procure vaccines for kids early to meet Singapore's needs

We thank Ms Sarah Lee-Wong Mayfern for her letter "Give experts time to evaluate Covid-19 vaccine for kids' use" (Nov 18).

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has noted that the use of the vaccine in children aged five to 11, based on the data from the approval in the United States, is safe and efficacious given Singapore's context.

The expert committee is working on its recommendation, which is expected to be ready at the end of the month.

The Ministry of Health continues to take a portfolio approach in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics. With high global demand and limited supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, our focus has been to quickly identify promising vaccine candidates and place advance orders for such supplies, including children's vaccines.

This ensures that Singapore secures sufficient quantities of critical vaccine stocks early, to support our vaccination drive and safeguard the health and well-being of Singaporeans and residents. This is the same approach taken with the original adult Pfizer-BioNTech formulation, as well as for Moderna and Sinovac last year.

The Health Sciences Authority will ensure that only vaccines that meet strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness will be used to vaccinate our population, regardless of the target age group.

Derrick Heng (Dr)

Deputy Director of Medical Services (Public Health Group)

Ministry of Health