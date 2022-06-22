Forum: Flying national flag for longer means having to take more care of it

While vivid displays of patriotism should be welcomed wholeheartedly, the sanctity

and honour of the national flag should never be compromised (Let citizens show their patriotism by flying national flag, June 20).

The responsibility doesn't end with just hanging a flag from the balcony or a window. People should also ensure that it is hung correctly and kept clean as long as it is hung.

If new rules allow people to display the flag at any time, they must not become complacent about maintenance.

Ours is a tropical island where the sun shines and rain pours. The flag can easily gather dirt or fade. Displaying such tattered-looking flags is disrespectful to the flag and to the nation.

Unless people are fully aware of this and take complete responsibility, it is not a good idea to relax the rules.

If the rules are changed to allow people to fly the flag for longer, flags must be made in good quality colour-fast materials that do not fade quickly.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar