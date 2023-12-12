Forum: Floorball association to take lessons from championship event

I refer to Mr K.W. Leong’s letter, “Dismal live coverage, poor turnout at women’s floorball championship” (Dec 8).

Singapore is honoured to have hosted the Women’s World Floorball Championship (WFC) 2023, which ended on Dec 10.

The first edition of the WFC was held in 1997, and this year’s championship was only the second time the biennial event was held outside Europe. The first time was also held in Singapore in 2005, as part of the International Floorball Federation’s efforts to raise awareness of floorball and introduce the sport to more people.

There is an enthusiastic community of floorball players and followers in Singapore, as noted by Mr Leong, and I thank him for his acknowledgement of the national team’s efforts and progress on the world stage.

The players are a dedicated team of women who are disciplined and committed to their sport, often having to balance a full-time job or studies as well as a full training load.

The success of an event is dependent on many factors, including the support and atmosphere created by the spectators. As sporting action is best experienced live and fans in attendance serve as affirmation for the teams, it would have been great if more supporters had been at the OCBC Arena and the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Our commitment to providing an exceptional and enjoyable experience for fans is unwavering. We have received feedback from the teams that the championship was well-organised.

We will review the various aspects of the event and take valuable lessons from it on strengthening Singapore’s sporting culture. We hope more people will share our vision so that we can better unite through sport.

Ben Ow

President

Singapore Floorball Association