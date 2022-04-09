Forum: Flexible work arrangements are in place for nurses

We thank Mr Ng Weng Keong for his letter, "More flexible shifts would let mothers with kids continue to work as nurses" (April 6).

All three public healthcare clusters - the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System and SingHealth - have various measures in place to support staff with family caregiving responsibilities.

These include work arrangement provisions such as flexible hours, staggered shifts and compressed work weeks. We have also progressively moved towards electronic rostering systems, which have helped in enabling such flexible work arrangements for staff who are required to work shifts.

In addition to flexible work arrangements, we have a range of other facilities and arrangements to cater for the various life-stage needs of our staff.

For example, many public hospitals have on-site childcare centres. Our staff can also request a change of job roles, where manageable, in tandem with their changing family situation and caregiving needs.

Nurses who have left the service because of family responsibilities can continue their clinical practice by registering with specific public healthcare institutions to be activated on an ad hoc basis.

We will continue to explore avenues that may facilitate our nurses in continuing their employment in the healthcare industry throughout their various career and life stages.

Olivia Tay

Group Chief Human Resource Officer

National Healthcare Group

Priscilla Teo

Group Chief Human Resource Officer

National University Health System

Esther Tan

Group Chief Human Resource Officer

SingHealth