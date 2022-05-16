Forum: Flat owners must guard against clutter

I was saddened by the news of a fire in an HDB flat in Bedok North that caused three deaths (Rescuers had to force their way into cluttered bedroom, May 14).

I was particularly concerned about how the flat had accumulated combustible items, as was reported.

A home cluttered with combustible materials will not only cause fire to spread quickly but also prevent its occupants from escaping quickly enough to avoid inhaling smoke.

Thus, it is important that home owners not pile up combustible items in their flats.

It would be wise for them to consider decluttering, downsizing and living more simply.

I urge HDB flat occupants not to clutter their flats. By doing so, they not only protect themselves and their family from fire hazards but also protect others' lives and property as socially responsible people.

Ng Choon Lai