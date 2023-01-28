Forum: Fitting to recognise grandparents’ efforts to raise kids

I refer to recent letters about recognising grandparents who care for their young grandchildren at home (Grandparents serving as primary carers of kids at home deserve compensation, Jan 21; Grandparents should not be pressured into being primary carers of kids, Jan 24; Grandparents’ childcare services help alleviate shortage of places at centres, Jan 26; and Let grandparents find joy in their grandkids without burden of full-time care, Jan 26).

It is gratifying that Singaporeans are discussing this important matter. Providing a protective and nurturing environment is a key part of bringing up a child well.

While writers have brought up the pros and cons of paying grandparents, we should respect that choosing to care for their grandchildren is ultimately a personal decision of grandparents, made within the context of the family and its unique circumstances.

A framework of qualifying criteria, checks and regulations should be put in place to ensure that any form of payment to grandparents is appropriately scrutinised. Childcare-related subsidies and policies should be adjusted to ensure no double-dipping by parents.

I also suggest raising awareness of and expanding support programmes such as Family for Life’s Positive Parenting Programme for Grandparents.

It is undeniable that many of our grandparents put in the extra toil in the past to mould us to become a better generation of Singaporeans who now care deeply for one another.

Any recognition for grandparents would be a fitting way to cap off the efforts made to dedicate 2022 as the Year of Celebrating SG Families.

Kenny Chua Chien Yee