Forum: Fit luggage racks on public buses to Changi Airport

I have seen how commuters on bus service 36, which travels from Orchard Road to Changi Airport, struggle with their luggage and where to place them.

I have also taken service 24, which goes from Ang Mo Kio to the airport, and have not seen racks on these buses.

In Hong Kong, there are buses that ply to and from the airport with specially designed racks at the entrance for commuters to place their bags. 

Their luggage do not take up space or seats meant for passengers.

Bus services plying to and from the airport here should be fitted with proper racks for luggage to make the ride more comfortable for commuters. 

Ajit Singh Nagpal

