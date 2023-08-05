Forum: Fish farming needs to transition to closed containment method

I refer to the news report “Barramundi Group stops farming seabass in Singapore due to deadly virus outbreak” (July 31).

It was reported that there is no effective vaccine against the scale drop disease virus (SDDV) and that the virus is prevalent in Singapore and parts of South-east Asia. This has resulted in Barramundi Group ceasing farming operations in Singapore and moving its entire farming operation to Brunei.

I understand that besides SDDV, there are other known viruses and bacteria such as infectious spleen and kidney necrosis, Vibrio, Streptococcus iniae, Tenacibaculum maritimum and Photobacterium damselae in our seawaters.

More pathogens could subsequently emerge due to our seawater condition and rising sea temperature. Developing a vaccine for new viruses is a costly and long-drawn process.

The solution is to transition from open net cage farming to a closed containment farming method.

It is disconcerting that there is a lack of effort to quickly transition our local farmers from open net cage farming to closed containment farming, which is not only productive but is done in a sustainable manner.

I agree with what Ms Esther Tan wrote in her letter “Govt support needed for fish farms to transition to a sustainable method” (July 7). There is an urgent need for the Government to provide a one-off grant to our current group of local farmers by supporting a substantial portion of the capital investment cost needed, and for Enterprise Singapore to help these farmers secure long-term bank loans at an affordable interest rate to pay for the balance capital investment cost.

Without a transition to closed containment farming systems, it will not be easy to realise the Government’s 30-by-30 goal on greater food resilience, as our local farms have been badly affected not only by various diseases but also incidents such as algal blooms that devastated our local fish farms a few years ago.

Wilson Lau Jun Ming