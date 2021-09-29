Forum: Firms too can play a key role in supporting victims of family violence

I agree with Forum writer Kristine Lam that more needs to be done to tackle family violence in Singapore (More can be done to deal with issue of family violence here, Sept 22).

Enhancing societal support and laws will go a long way in addressing the issue, but companies too can play an important role.

Family violence is typically perceived as a personal matter, but its impact tends to show up in workplaces as well.

In Singapore, 5,135 family violence cases were reported to the police last year. Considering that the actual incidence rate is likely much higher due to under-reporting, these numbers would mean that a sizeable portion of the workforce has likely experienced such violence.

Family violence victims may take their trauma to work, leading to heightened distress, anxiety or distractibility.

Perpetrators may also try to sabotage victims' work, by destroying their laptops or restricting their movements, for instance, or harassing them while they are at work.

This creates an unsafe environment for not only victims but also co-workers and clients.

However, the workplace can also offer respite from the abuse for victims.

Work offers people stability and reassures them that they are worthy of dignity and respect, even when their abusers make them feel worthless. Additionally, earning an income allows them to achieve financial independence and enables them to potentially escape abusive relationships.

Victims may also confide in trusted colleagues, who can connect them to essential resources, such as family violence centres.

Catalyse, the Association of Women for Action and Research's corporate advisory, consulting and training arm, has trained many companies to update their human resource policies to tackle family violence in the workplace.

Employers are taught to identify common signs of abuse and to provide some basic support.

Companies can also offer paid leave, flexible work arrangements and advance salary payments so that victims can attend court or seek medical attention, counselling or other forms of support.

Such efforts will not only help protect employees' safety and well-being, but also improve workplace relations, promote worker retention, reduce absence and increase motivation and performance.

Lee Yoke Mun

Projects Executive

Association of Women for Action and Research