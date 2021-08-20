Forum: Firms should encourage staff to get Covid-19 vaccine

I refer to the recent news report saying that from Aug 10, all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 12 and above can walk into any of the 26 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment (All S'poreans, long-term pass holders, PRs can get walk-in jabs, Aug 10).

This initiative makes it more convenient for local residents to get vaccinated. I am also heartened to know that around 75 per cent of the local population have completed their full vaccination regimen.

As the authorities aim to get more people vaccinated, may I suggest that companies complement their efforts by encouraging employees to get vaccinated?

For example, bosses could allow their staff several hours off work (complimentary or unrecorded) on the day of vaccination, for staff to travel to the vaccination centre and to get some rest after the jab, rather than having to report back at work right after.

I have a few friends who have yet to be vaccinated, and they told me that they need to apply for half a day's leave to get the vaccine.

In addition, I also hope that companies will not penalise or treat their unvaccinated staff unfairly.

Human resource managers or superiors should persuade their staff to be vaccinated, especially if they work in high-risk settings or industries where they meet many customers, such as in the food and beverage, retail, hospitality and public transport sectors.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban