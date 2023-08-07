Forum: Firms should embrace elder-friendly smart services

As Singapore continues its transformation into a smart nation, which accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has embraced digital advancements such as cashless payment and smartphone self-service to minimise human contact and enhance service efficiency.

While these innovations have undoubtedly improved public health and the efficiency of services, it is crucial for organisations to also consider the challenges posed by ageing in the coming decades and prepare accordingly.

As a healthcare professional, I wish to shed light on some physiological changes that accompany ageing.

Vision, hearing, cognitive abilities, short-term memory and physical strength may gradually decline with age, making simple tasks more challenging.

For example, utilising a cashless ordering system at a restaurant may present difficulties for seniors with diminished vision due to the small text size on smartphones, as well as those with limited finger dexterity due to arthritis or Parkinson’s disease.

Additionally, the cognitive demands of inputting personal information, including phone, e-mail and credit card details, during cashless payments can be overwhelming for some.

By adopting a more inclusive approach while implementing smart services, and considering the needs of the elderly and individuals with special needs, businesses can demonstrate genuine care and tap into a significant market segment.

Singapore’s Central Provident Fund scheme and HDB housing initiatives, coupled with the raising of the retirement age, have enabled more seniors to enjoy financial independence and access various services, including dining and travel. This group of customers will be significant users of various services in the next decade.

Corporations should recognise that many seniors prefer traditional modes of service delivery, and develop innovative and elder-friendly service models.

The journey towards becoming a smart nation should not only prioritise technological advancements but also embrace elder-friendly services. By catering to the needs of the ageing population, we can ensure inclusivity and foster a society that values and supports all its members.

Christopher Lo Chi Ngai