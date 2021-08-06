Forum: Firms must practise merit-based HR

I am writing in response to Mr Luo Siao Ping's (Raise salary requirements for Employment Pass applications, July 23) and Mr Keu Heng Tat's (Raising foreigners' salary criteria not suitable in some industries, July 30) letters.

As someone with over 25 years' experience in human resources (HR), I would like to say that for HR professionals, compliance with local labour laws and ensuring fairness for all parties are fundamental and non-negotiable.

A HR professional would never advise his company to raise salaries of only its Employment Pass holders, without reviewing the salaries of locals. To do so, as Mr Keu suggested was his experience, is neither professional nor sensible.

To attract and retain talent, businesses must practise merit-based HR, especially when the competition for talent is high.

As rightly pointed out by Mr Luo, there is good reason for Singapore to not shut its borders entirely to foreign workers.

We want to be able to build a workforce comprising the best talents from all over the world working alongside Singaporeans, to successfully compete on the global stage.

HR practitioners must uphold the principles of fair and sustainable employment practices so that our businesses and workers succeed.

Mayank Parekh

Chief Executive Officer

Institute for Human Resource Professionals