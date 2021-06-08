Forum: Firm action needed to deter anti-social acts

I was flabbergasted to read the article "Police investigating incident where racist remarks were made to interracial couple" (June 7).

To safeguard Singapore's national pledge of ensuring equality for all races and religions, I think it is time the Government considered imposing deterrent penalties, such as hefty fines or even jail sentences, on those who choose to resort to such shenanigans in the name of freedom of expression.

Obviously, these people take liberty with the fact that they can say whatever they want as long as they do not resort to violence.

However, we need to nip such acts in the bud before they become the norm here.

Our founding fathers made great efforts to build a country that is feted worldwide today for having different races living in harmony.

We should not tolerate those who seek to upset such a delicate balance in our society.

The authorities must deal severely with such acts that disrupt social harmony to send a message to all that we do not take such transgressions lightly.

Seah Yam Meng