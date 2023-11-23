Forum: Fireworks come at a cost to environment

I was disappointed to read the report, “Ring in 2024 at Marina Bay with special fireworks, light projections“ (Nov 20), at a time when Singapore is striving to be a cleaner, more eco-friendly country (Singapore aiming to have emissions reach net zero by 2050, Sept 6).

Such fireworks displays may not be in line with the goals set by the Government to reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainability.

Over the years, efforts to do more for the environment, such as planting more trees, waste reduction, embracing green energy and choosing eco-friendly transportation options, have been encouraged.

However, the potential environmental impact of fireworks is at odds with these efforts.

Fireworks are visually appealing, but they come at a cost as they release contaminants, such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and sulphur dioxide, that affect air quality and the environment.

There is also the debris, like plastic, paper, metals and chemicals, left behind after the fireworks displays.

Singapore is committed to significant pollution reduction by 2030 and aims for complete net-zero emission by 2050.

To stay true to these goals, we need to rethink the inclusion of fireworks in celebrations.

Chong Ling Eng