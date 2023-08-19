Forum: Fire alarms in HDB block where blaze occurred could have alerted residents to danger

I refer to the article “Maid died of smoke inhalation after elderly neighbour with bipolar disorder set mattress on fire” (Aug 16).

I live on the 15th floor in that block where the fire occurred, five floors directly above the blazing apartment. That Jan 29, 2022, I was woken up by shouts on the ground floor at 4.45am.

While evacuating my family, what struck me was the pitch darkness of the common areas and the stairwell, the only escape route out of the building.

What I noticed in the darkness obliterated by grey smoke was also the silence. There were no alarms in the block to warn residents who were deep in slumber of the danger.

We escaped unscathed, but I feel sorrow for the family of Ms Koimatun Achmad Ali, whose death might have been avoided had there been fire alarms.

Ashley Chang Wai Leng