Forum: Fines being sought over food safety breaches too low

I am livid that yet another food processing company has been found to have products that have expired (Frozen food supplier fined $10,000 for repacking raw scallops at unlicensed facility, changing expiry date, April 19; and Company, director admit to offences over expiry dates of 5,880kg of food in biggest case probed by SFA, Oct 20).

Far Ocean Sea Products and its director each pleaded guilty to 30 charges over violating the conditions of the firm’s licences and one charge for illegally using a room at its premises for processing food.

The company is a significant market player that supplies and sells meat products to hotels, supermarkets, food and beverage establishments and even airlines.

According to reports, the company and its employees blatantly removed expiry date labels and tampered with premises that were sealed by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers.

I applaud the SFA’s tireless efforts to keep these rogue companies’ unsafe products from getting to consumers.

But I am puzzled that the prosecution is seeking a fine of between $221,000 and $225,000 for the company and between $213,000 and $215,000 for the director.

Singaporeans cannot condone the actions of companies which breach safety standards in pursuit of their revenue and profits. The punishment meted out must be strong enough to win back the trust of Singaporeans and foreigners who always have faith in the quality of our food products.

Foo Sing Kheng