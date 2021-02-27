Forum: Find out why firms prefer to hire foreign professionals

Despite having tripartite advisories, guidelines and standards in place, unfair hiring practices still persist (MP moots law to tackle hiring bias, protect local workers, Feb 25).

I agree with labour MP Patrick Tay's suggestion that anti-discrimination legislation is required to deter employers from practising discrimination at workplaces.

I find it inconceivable that foreigners are being hired to fill various professional roles when there are capable and qualified Singaporeans to do so.

Perhaps it is necessary and important to find out why some employers still prefer foreign professionals when there is no shortage of local talent.

I believe these employers must have a rationale for favouring foreigners in their recruitment exercises, and it is vital that we try to look at things from their point of view.

To this end, institutions such as the Singapore National Employers Federation and the Singapore Business Federation would do well to obtain feedback from their members, especially companies with a disproportionate number of foreign professionals, managers and executives.

It is imperative that we look at the entire situation in context, and one pragmatic means to do this is listening to the employer's side of the story.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng