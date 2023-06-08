Forum: Find alternative site for horse racing to preserve heritage

I read with dismay about the impending closure of the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji, ending a 180-year tradition of horse racing in Singapore (Kranji racecourse to make way for housing, other developments, June 5).

This should not be decided upon without public consultation. Despite its association with betting, horse racing shares similarities with other popular sports like soccer.

Horse racing requires immense skill, dedication and athleticism from both jockeys and horses. The adrenaline-fuelled races, strategic manoeuvring, and awe-inspiring displays of speed and power are truly captivating.

For 180 years, horse racing has served as a social event, bringing communities together. Shutting down the Singapore Racecourse site would sever this cultural thread and deprive the community of a shared experience.

Racecourses and related industries create numerous employment opportunities, supporting the livelihood of many people, from breeders and trainers to vets, grooms and stable hands.

Some may express concerns about the welfare of race horses, but it must be acknowledged that strict regulations, enhanced veterinary care, and the constant evaluation of safety protocols have helped reduce risks and ensured the welfare of race horses.

Instead of abruptly halting the sport, alternative sites should be found. This is not just about demolishing a parcel of land, but also about the loss of a time-honoured tradition that has captivated hearts for centuries.

Let’s not erase that part of Singapore’s heritage.

Michael Loh Toon Seng (Dr)