Forum: Filled with dread of a wider conflict in Europe from war in Ukraine

Ms Eileen Isabel Ang cites in her Forum letter American academic John Mearsheimer's view that America and the West are "principally responsible" for the war in Ukraine as an example of "critical yet nuanced views" that are being "demonised" (Don't fall back on binary thinking on war in Ukraine, March 19).

But Ukraine is an independent country, free to make its own decisions about who to ally with (or otherwise).

If Russian President Vladimir Putin does not like Ukraine's alliances, an appropriate response would have been to fortify Russia's borders, not invade the country.

I lived as an expat in Singapore in November 1989, and I still recall crying tears of joy as I watched the fall of the Berlin Wall on TV.

It heralded a new dawn for Europe.

Today, seeing a president of Russia taking the law into his own hands to dictate the foreign policy of a neighbouring country fills me with dread that the continent stands on the brink of another possible all-European conflagration.

Tara Dhar Hasnain