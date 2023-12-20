Forum: Filial piety more than about giving an allowance

I disagree with your editorial “Filial piety remains strong in Singapore” (Dec 19) that adult children giving a monthly allowance to their aged parents equates to filial piety, which is not always the chief reason for the children to do so.

This is also not what many of the aged parents really yearn for. Not all those in old folks’ homes or who live alone are childless. In fact, their children can be quite affluent.

There should be a poll to find out what the aged parents really wish for, and how many are happy and satisfied with their status quo.

Instead of just polling adult children on whether they give money to their parents, the survey should also include the number of times they sat and chatted with their parents; the times they treated their parents to a meal other than during New Year reunion dinners and birthdays; and the times their parents were included in their holiday plans.

For those not living with their parents, the children should be asked how many times in a month they call or visit to check on them, or spend time keeping them company.

If children are really filial, giving an allowance to their parents would happen automatically and naturally, and there would be no need for the Maintenance of Parents Act.

Tan Pin Ho