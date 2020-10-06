Forum: Fighting gender inequality is a whole-of-society effort

Gender equality does indeed begin at home, right from the time a child is born (Breaking down gender barriers - it starts at home, Oct 4).

Fathers and the role they play in the family can set the emotional tone, affecting a child's development and early impression of gender equality.

Gender equality, or inequality, is a social construct embedded in social, historical, cultural, political and other contexts, such as the home. It is about the social position and opportunities afforded to a particular gender, and, in this case, we are talking about women.

In discussing gender inequality, are we trying to achieve a unified voice to end the complacency, privilege and discrimination experienced by one gender?

Why does gender inequality exist in the first place? Who is responsible for perpetuating the visible and invisible practice of gender inequality? Every member of society is responsible.

Attitudes and perceptions of gender dynamics begin within a family unit. This is where respect, empathy and kindness are demonstrated between husband and wife.

Children's experiences with gender roles at home come from observing and practising respect, in terms of the language used and physical gestures. Even participating in simple and mundane activities, such as cooking and cleaning, can make a difference.

In pre-schools, young children see mostly female rather than male teachers. What can we do about it? How can we break down the gender barriers and power relationships to encourage more men to enter the early childhood education industry?

Young children need to see to believe.

Rebecca Chan