Forum: Fewer seats in electric buses with three doors

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new SMRT electric buses on services such as 75, 184, 190, 973 and 976 have three doors on relatively short vehicles.

While the intention may be to enable faster boarding and alighting, the layout has led to fewer seats, forcing more passengers to stand, even during non-peak hours. The standing areas feel cramped and awkward, particularly near the middle and rear doors.

Accessibility is another concern. Some seats are positioned on high steps, making it difficult for elderly passengers to step down when alighting. This increases effort and risk, especially for seniors and passengers with limited mobility.

As the buses are short, it is unclear why three doors are needed, as the trade-off in seating capacity and comfort seems disproportionate. A two-door layout would better balance boarding efficiency, seating availability, and passenger comfort, particularly on longer routes.

While the move towards electric buses is welcome, bus design should also meet the needs of commuters, including seniors and those who need seats. A rethink of the interior layout could improve both comfort and accessibility.

Glen Goh Kwang Yih